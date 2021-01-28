Orbital Energy Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,374 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical volume of 2,462 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:OEG opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Orbital Energy Group has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.34 million, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 71.85% and a negative net margin of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Orbital Energy Group will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Orbital Energy Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

