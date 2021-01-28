Investors Purchase High Volume of 3M Call Options (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 16,612 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average volume of 10,382 call options.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.75.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $186.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.39. The firm has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

