Analyzing Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) & REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for REX American Resources and Cyclo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than REX American Resources.

Volatility and Risk

REX American Resources has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -1, suggesting that its stock price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REX American Resources and Cyclo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources $418.03 million 1.18 $7.43 million $1.18 69.64 Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 11.11 -$7.53 million N/A N/A

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares REX American Resources and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources 1.05% 0.87% 0.80% Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of REX American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of REX American Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

REX American Resources beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. In addition, it produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in June 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

