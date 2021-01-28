Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$40.00 at TD Securities

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LIF. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) stock opened at C$31.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 9.99. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a 12-month low of C$13.25 and a 12-month high of C$35.75.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$52.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.8933795 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

