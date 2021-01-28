National Bank Financial Raises Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$36.50

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$32.50 to C$36.50 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday.
RCH stock opened at C$39.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.36. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.25.
About Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO)
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.
