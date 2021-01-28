Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Earns Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SU. CSFB boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cormark lifted their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.69.

SU opened at C$21.93 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.45 billion and a PE ratio of -5.17.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.301084 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

