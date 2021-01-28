Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Earns Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SU. CSFB boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cormark lifted their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.69.
SU opened at C$21.93 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.45 billion and a PE ratio of -5.17.
About Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.