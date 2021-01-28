TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Upgraded to Outperform at CIBC

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$77.00. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$85.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$78.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.77.

TFII opened at C$84.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. The firm has a market cap of C$7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.43. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$23.21 and a 52 week high of C$98.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.81.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

