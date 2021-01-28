BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report sales of $196.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.94 million and the highest is $197.04 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $291.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $781.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $776.45 million to $797.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.73 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stephens upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJRI stock opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

