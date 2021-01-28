FY2020 EPS Estimates for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.80. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

AIMC has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

AIMC stock opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CFO Christian Storch sold 4,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $247,580.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $147,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,174.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,233 shares of company stock worth $3,550,280 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,092,000 after buying an additional 694,793 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,533,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,113,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,736,000 after purchasing an additional 161,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 654,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 581,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

