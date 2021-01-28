Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aperam S.A.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Aperam in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aperam’s FY2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APEMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. Aperam has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 2.14.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $982.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.10 million.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

