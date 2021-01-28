TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$98.00 at UBS Group

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.77.

TFII opened at C$84.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.81. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$23.21 and a 12 month high of C$98.75. The firm has a market cap of C$7.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

