TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$98.00 at UBS Group

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.77.

TFII opened at C$84.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.81. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$23.21 and a 12 month high of C$98.75. The firm has a market cap of C$7.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

