Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective lifted by Alliance Global Partners from C$32.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

WEED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.20 to C$27.78 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$23.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.59.

Shares of TSE:WEED opened at C$48.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.06 billion and a PE ratio of -11.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$12.96 and a twelve month high of C$49.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.99.

In other Canopy Growth news, Senior Officer Phillip Shaer sold 36,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.03, for a total value of C$1,137,777.01. Also, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$31,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at C$76,685.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

