Brokerages Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $273.41 Million

Brokerages expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to announce sales of $273.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.82 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $263.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $89.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.36.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $34,741.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,144,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 229.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the third quarter worth $1,283,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.