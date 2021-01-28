Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $5.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.34. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$153.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.83.

CNR opened at C$129.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$141.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$138.60. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1-year low of C$92.01 and a 1-year high of C$149.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. The company has a market cap of C$92.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.23.

In other Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 54,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.92, for a total transaction of C$7,434,549.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,398,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,971,319,721.43. Also, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.34, for a total transaction of C$288,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,804,573.32. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 914,561 shares of company stock valued at $132,910,522.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

