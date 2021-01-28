FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Reduced by Analyst

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimco Realty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KIM. Truist upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The business had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 321,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 147,625 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

