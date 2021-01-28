FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Raised by Analyst

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Nutrien in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Nutrien stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Nutrien by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,822,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,290,000 after purchasing an additional 317,175 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Nutrien by 9.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,349,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,546,000 after buying an additional 800,767 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,752,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,091,000 after buying an additional 349,738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Nutrien by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,711,000 after buying an additional 1,264,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Nutrien by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

