Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) Insider George G. Weston Sells 884,631 Shares of Stock

Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) insider George G. Weston sold 884,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,319 ($30.30), for a total transaction of £20,514,592.89 ($26,802,446.94).

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 2,185 ($28.55) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.30 billion and a PE ratio of 37.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,254.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,008.65. Associated British Foods plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ABF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,486 ($32.48).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

