Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) (LON:TGP) Insider Acquires £31,500 in Stock

Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) (LON:TGP) insider Alasdair MacDonald acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($41,154.95).

Alasdair MacDonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Alasdair MacDonald acquired 25,000 shares of Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

Shares of TGP opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.80) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £31.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75. Tekmar Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 172 ($2.25). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

Tekmar Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, installs, and sells subsea stability and protection solutions to offshore energy markets. The company offers subsea cable, and umbilical and flexible pipe protection systems; subsea engineering consulting services; and geotechnical design and consulting services, such as offshore structure foundation design, geohazard assessment, and subsea cable routing and burial assessment, as well as project management services.

