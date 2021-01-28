FY2020 EPS Estimates for Trip.com Group Limited Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Trip.com Group in a report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.95). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.34.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $37.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 356.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 404,730 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,722,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 231,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 99,288 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,567,000.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

