(SECN.L) (LON:SECN) Insider Emma Victoria Kane Purchases 27,551 Shares

(SECN.L) (LON:SECN) insider Emma Victoria Kane purchased 27,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £13,499.99 ($17,637.82).

Emma Victoria Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 18th, Emma Victoria Kane purchased 20,000 shares of (SECN.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

(SECN.L) stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.77. (SECN.L) (LON:SECN) has a 12-month low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 55 ($0.72).

