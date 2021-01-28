Sadie Morgan Acquires 12,000 Shares of U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) Stock

U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) insider Sadie Morgan bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £9,120 ($11,915.34).
Shares of LON:UAI opened at GBX 81.80 ($1.07) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. U and I Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 189 ($2.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87.
About U and I Group PLC (UAI.L)
