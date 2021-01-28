Sadie Morgan Acquires 12,000 Shares of U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) Stock

U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) insider Sadie Morgan bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £9,120 ($11,915.34).

Shares of LON:UAI opened at GBX 81.80 ($1.07) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. U and I Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 189 ($2.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87.

Get U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) alerts:

About U and I Group PLC (UAI.L)

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, develops, invests in, and trades real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.