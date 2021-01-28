Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Globant (NYSE:GLOB) to “Buy”

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $232.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.90.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $194.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.53 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $230.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.01.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Globant by 17.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,963,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

