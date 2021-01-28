Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Republic First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $164.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 43,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85,648 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

