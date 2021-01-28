Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patient?s tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients? TSNA to drive the patient?s immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GRTS. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

GRTS opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $653.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.20. Gritstone Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gritstone Oncology news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of Gritstone Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gritstone Oncology (GRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.