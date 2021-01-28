Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to Hold

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.24. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

