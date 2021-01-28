Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) to Hold

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $224.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 185.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 459.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the period. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

