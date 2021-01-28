Charter Communications (CHTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Charter Communications to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHTR opened at $615.78 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $645.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $621.43.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,881,855.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.44.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

