Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexa Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.32.

NEXA opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $537.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.35 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

