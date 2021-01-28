Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average is $82.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $104.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Research analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

