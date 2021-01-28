Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED is an investment holding company and its core business comprises investment holding, property development, property investment and related businesses including project management, construction, property management, financial services and hotel operation. The Company focuses primarily on the Hong Kong market, but is also active in Mainland China where it has been steadily expanding its investments and scale of operations in recent years. Henderson Land holds a listed subsidiary – Henderson Investment Limited. Henderson Land also has three associated companies and one affiliated company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the SEHK). These associated companies and the affiliated company are: The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited and Towngas China Company Limited. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Henderson Land Development stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Henderson Land Development has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92.

