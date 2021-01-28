Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) to Hold

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $19.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $814,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,304,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,612,256.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 125,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,060,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,240,053.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 280,000 shares of company stock worth $2,616,000. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 147.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 48.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,528 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 42.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 539,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

