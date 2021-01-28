Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €173.00 by Independent Research

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €173.00 ($203.53) price target by Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOW3. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €189.00 ($222.35) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €177.13 ($208.39).

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

ETR VOW3 opened at €160.02 ($188.26) on Tuesday. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €179.50 ($211.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €151.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €142.82.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.