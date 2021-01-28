Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Critical Survey

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

28.0% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of argenx shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and argenx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$47.34 million ($2.10) -0.86 argenx $78.17 million 177.01 -$182.52 million ($4.73) -61.79

Allena Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -207.07% -112.21% argenx N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Allena Pharmaceuticals and argenx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67 argenx 0 6 12 0 2.67

Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 659.67%. argenx has a consensus price target of $266.81, indicating a potential downside of 8.71%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than argenx.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats argenx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages. The company is also developing cusatuzumab in Phase 2 clinical stage in hematological cancer indications; and preclinical products, including ARGX-117 with therapeutic potential in both orphan and large autoimmune inflammatory diseases in and ARGX-118 for airway inflammation. Its partnered product candidates include ARGX-112 for treating skin inflammation and ARGX-115 for cancer immunotherapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical stages; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia and ARGX-114 for treating fibrosis, which are in preclinical stage. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L. and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration agreement with Cilag GmbH International, Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

