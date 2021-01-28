$226.69 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report sales of $226.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.00 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $219.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $870.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $869.80 million to $872.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $955.72 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $970.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $131.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $144.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.43, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.86.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,069 shares of company stock worth $1,216,348 in the last 90 days. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,349.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 72,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.