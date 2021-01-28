Brokerages Anticipate HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to report $32.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.22 million and the highest is $33.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares reported sales of $36.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.43 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

HTBI opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $339.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $94,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $125,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,377.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $519,582. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 506.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

