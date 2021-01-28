Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Trading Down 2.9%

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.03 and last traded at $31.95. Approximately 21,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 14,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,669,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558,037 shares during the quarter. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 12.5% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 68.88% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF worth $77,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

