Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (LME.V) (CVE:LME) Shares Down 2.6%

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (LME.V) (CVE:LME)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 168,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 284,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.50 million and a P/E ratio of -10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

About Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (LME.V) (CVE:LME)

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 4,442 hectares of land package covering 6 properties consisting of 20 mining leases totaling 1,178 hectares and 18 mining claims totaling 3,264 hectares located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst Townships to the northeast of the town of Beardmore.

