GX Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) Stock Price Down 1.6%

GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GX Acquisition stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000. GX Acquisition comprises approximately 0.3% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

