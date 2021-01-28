iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.18 and last traded at $28.18. Approximately 22,266 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12.

