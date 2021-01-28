Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells $28,240.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 753,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $29,680.00.

Shares of RDI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 150,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.03.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reading International by 21.5% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 336,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Reading International by 564.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 156,236 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Reading International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,460 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Reading International during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Reading International during the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

