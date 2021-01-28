Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Shares Up 0.1%

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.27. 174,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 151,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JHB)
Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
