Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.32. 300,455 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 282,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $29,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $97,000.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

