Nervos Network Achieves Market Cap of $131.64 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $131.64 million and approximately $20.94 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 30,706,985,085 coins and its circulating supply is 23,720,132,460 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

Nervos Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

