Zuflo Coin (ZFL) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Zuflo Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zuflo Coin has a market capitalization of $58,014.04 and approximately $15,261.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00051994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00134906 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00288596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00070132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00069753 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00036492 BTC.

About Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com . Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog

Zuflo Coin Token Trading

Zuflo Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZFLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.