0Chain Price Up 60.9% Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $47.04 million and $1.70 million worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0Chain has traded up 60.9% against the dollar. One 0Chain token can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00003117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000225 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00048305 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

