ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $284,891.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00428440 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 88.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, "Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) "