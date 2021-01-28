iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Director Sells $248,000.00 in Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Director Michelle Stacy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michelle Stacy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of iRobot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $92,000.00.

NASDAQ IRBT traded up $34.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.16. 7,335,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,838. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.31. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $197.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in iRobot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iRobot by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in iRobot by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iRobot by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRBT. Northland Securities raised their price target on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

