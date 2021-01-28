Robert Paul Sells 27,308 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $491,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $543,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. 527,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,004. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.08. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alector by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,865,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 598,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 205,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALEC. Bank of America began coverage on Alector in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

