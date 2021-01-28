Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 20,699 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 20,699 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $5,652,275.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,763. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $22.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,453,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,760. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $302.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.66 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.87.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
