Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 56,250 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $15,562,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Wednesday, January 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60.

On Friday, January 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total value of $15,408,111.51.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total value of $11,963,017.50.

On Friday, January 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50.

On Monday, January 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total value of $11,606,807.50.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $11,264,470.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total value of $11,877,097.50.

On Monday, January 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $12,055,202.50.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $11,861,435.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $15,657,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $9.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.14. 28,653,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,580,502. The company has a market capitalization of $775.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Facebook by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.